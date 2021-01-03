Two teens feared drowned in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— A search is to be continued today following yesterday's suspected drowning of two teens in a river in the northern St Elizabeth community of Maggotty.

They are 13-year-old Gabriella Madden and 15-year-old Felicia Litchmore, both of Coke district in the parish.

Police reports are that about 4:00 pm, Gabriella and Felicia were at a river in Maggotty when they reportedly got into difficulties and drowned. Residents who were alerted conducted a search of the area; however, their bodies were not found.

The police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard are conducting further investigations.

