Two teens feared drowned in St Elizabeth
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— A search is to be continued today following yesterday's suspected drowning of two teens in a river in the northern St Elizabeth community of Maggotty.
They are 13-year-old Gabriella Madden and 15-year-old Felicia Litchmore, both of Coke district in the parish.
Police reports are that about 4:00 pm, Gabriella and Felicia were at a river in Maggotty when they reportedly got into difficulties and drowned. Residents who were alerted conducted a search of the area; however, their bodies were not found.
The police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard are conducting further investigations.
Kasey Williams
