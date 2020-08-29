Two to face court for shop breaking, larceny !-- -->

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, September 4, to answer to shop breaking and larceny charges.

According to the police, Kadeem Gray and Ramon Joseph, both 29-years old, were charged after they broke into a wholesale on Old Hope Road, Kingston 5 on Monday, August 24.

Lawmen said officers were summoned to the wholesale about 1:18 am.

Checks were made at the premises and the men were found inside the storeroom.

They allegedly broke in by prying open a metal sheet.

The men reportedly attempted to steal several items including rum, other alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and cellular phone credit.