Two to face court for shop breaking, larceny
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, September 4, to answer to shop breaking and larceny charges.
According to the police, Kadeem Gray and Ramon Joseph, both 29-years old, were charged after they broke into a wholesale on Old Hope Road, Kingston 5 on Monday, August 24.
Lawmen said officers were summoned to the wholesale about 1:18 am.
Checks were made at the premises and the men were found inside the storeroom.
They allegedly broke in by prying open a metal sheet.
The men reportedly attempted to steal several items including rum, other alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and cellular phone credit.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy