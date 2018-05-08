Two wanted men, 4 persons of interest surrender to police

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two wanted men and four persons of interest who the police listed last week have turned themselves in.



The arrests come as the security forces continue their heightened operations to curtail gang activities in Westmoreland.



Reports from the police are that about 6:00 am today, an operation was carried out in the Solas area of Frome where an Uzi submachine gun along with two magazines and twenty-four 9mm cartridges were seized.



Two women and seven men were detained during that operation.



Additionally, the police said the following men have been taken into custody:

1. Haldane Hamilton otherwise called 'Fishy' of Paul Island district, Grange Hill, who was wanted for wanted for murder;

2. Jeffery Ramdass otherwise called 'Boogie' 30-years-old, of Paul Island district, Grange Hill, who was also wanted for murder;

Persons of Interest

3. Cassinero Shields otherwise called 'Gaza Man' of Rocky Hole, Burnt Savannah District, Frome.

4. Tevin Tomlinson otherwise called 'Nandy' of Sterling District, Grange Hill.

5. Derval Williams otherwise called 'Lukie' of Kings Valley District, Grange Hill.

6. Eggerton Gordon otherwise called 'Jason' of Church Lincoln District, Grange Hill.



According to the police, Hamilton, Shields, Tomlinson and Williams, turned themselves over to the police last Thursday, while Ramdass and Gordon surrendered to the police last Friday.



Meanwhile, the lawmen are renewing their appeal for the others who were listed to turn themselves in immediately.



They are:



1. Martin Humes otherwise called 'Kartel' of Kings Valley District, Grange Hill, Westmoreland , who was listed as a person of interest.

2. Isaiah Perry otherwise called 'Matthew Perry' or 'Cat' of Kings Valley, Grange Hill, Westmoreland. He is wanted for shooting;

3. Richard Hamilton otherwise called 'Brutus' or 'Mad Move', 23-year-old, of Paul Island district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland. He is of dark complexion, slim build and is wanted for murder other related incidents in the division;

4. Burton Shearer otherwise called 'Bap', 49-year-old of Church Lincoln district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland. He is of dark complexion, slim build and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He is wanted for murder.



The lawmen said that these wanted men are considered armed and dangerous and as such their whereabouts must be reported to the police immediately through Crime Stop at 311, 811 or the police 119 emergency number.



Citizens are also being reminded that it is not only an offence harbour criminals and provide a safe haven for them but it also places the lives of family and friends at increased risks of attack.