Two wards of the state reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kevaughn Samuels otherwise called 'Digga' and 16-year-old Alex Lamb, both wards of the state, of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13.

The two have been missing since Friday, December 4.

Kevaughn is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 4 inches tall while Alex is of slim build and about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Kevaughn was last seen at the facility. His mode of dress at the time is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Likewise, Alex was last seen at the facility about 8:30 am, dressed in a dark colour short pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevaughn Samuels and Alex Lamb is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at (876) 923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kevaughn Samuels nor Alex Lamb was made available at the time of this publication.