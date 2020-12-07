Two wards of the state reported missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kevaughn Samuels otherwise called 'Digga' and 16-year-old Alex Lamb, both wards of the state, of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13.
The two have been missing since Friday, December 4.
Kevaughn is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 4 inches tall while Alex is of slim build and about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Kevaughn was last seen at the facility. His mode of dress at the time is unknown. He has not been heard from since.
Likewise, Alex was last seen at the facility about 8:30 am, dressed in a dark colour short pants. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevaughn Samuels and Alex Lamb is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at (876) 923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Kevaughn Samuels nor Alex Lamb was made available at the time of this publication.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy