Two women chased, shot and killed by men travelling on motorcycles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are now investigating the murder of two women who were today allegedly attacked by four men travelling on motorcycles in the Mona Commons area of Kingston.

Dead are 31-year-old Shauna-Kay Hunter otherwise called “Tiffany” and 23-year-old Raenae Martell otherwise called “Tassy”, both unemployed of Mona Commons, Kingston 6.

The police said that about 2:15 pm, Hunter and Martell were among a group of people when they were approached by four men travelling on two motorcycles.

Two of the men reportedly brandished firearms and opened gunfire at them. The police said Hunter ran into a lane nearby while Martell ran into her yard. However, both victims were chased by the gunmen who continued shooting at them. They were both shot and injured.

The police said Hunter was assisted to hospital by citizens, while Martell was assisted to the same institution shortly after by the Police. Both women were pronounced dead.

The police are appealing to individuals who may be able to assist investigators to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police Station at 876-926-8184-5 or Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number.