Two women chased, shot and killed by men travelling on motorcycles
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are now investigating the murder of two women who were today allegedly attacked by four men travelling on motorcycles in the Mona Commons area of Kingston.
Dead are 31-year-old Shauna-Kay Hunter otherwise called “Tiffany” and 23-year-old Raenae Martell otherwise called “Tassy”, both unemployed of Mona Commons, Kingston 6.
The police said that about 2:15 pm, Hunter and Martell were among a group of people when they were approached by four men travelling on two motorcycles.
Two of the men reportedly brandished firearms and opened gunfire at them. The police said Hunter ran into a lane nearby while Martell ran into her yard. However, both victims were chased by the gunmen who continued shooting at them. They were both shot and injured.
The police said Hunter was assisted to hospital by citizens, while Martell was assisted to the same institution shortly after by the Police. Both women were pronounced dead.
The police are appealing to individuals who may be able to assist investigators to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police Station at 876-926-8184-5 or Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy