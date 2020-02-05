Two women killed in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police are theorising that a double murder here involving two women this morning at a house on Knowles Crescent stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute.
They have been identified as Shanika Dixon and her friend Ilora Mullings.
Police reports are that shortly before 2:00 am, a man entered the house by removing a burglar bar and blades from a kitchen window. The intruder reportedly killed Dixon first, then Mullings. Dixon's three children — a 13-year-old girl, an eight-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy — who were reportedly inside the house at the time were not harmed.
Police have since listed Rowland Williams, otherwise called 'Sammy boy', of New Green in the parish, as a person of interest in connection with the double murder. Williams is said to have been in a relationship with Dixon.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy