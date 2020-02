Two women killed in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, Manchester— Police are theorising that a double murder here involving two women this morning at a house on Knowles Crescent stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute.

They have been identified as Shanika Dixon and her friend Ilora Mullings.

Police reports are that shortly before 2:00 am, a man entered the house by removing a burglar bar and blades from a kitchen window. The intruder reportedly killed Dixon first, then Mullings. Dixon's three children— a 13-year-old girl, an eight-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy— who were reportedly inside the house at the time were not harmed.

Police have since listed Rowland Williams, otherwise called 'Sammy boy', of New Green in the parish, as a person of interest in connection with the double murder. Williams is said to have been in a relationship with Dixon.

Kasey Williams