Two women killed in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police are theorising that a double murder here involving two women this morning at a house on Knowles Crescent stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute.

They have been identified as Shanika Dixon and her friend Ilora Mullings.

Police reports are that shortly before 2:00 am, a man entered the house by removing a burglar bar and blades from a kitchen window. The intruder reportedly killed Dixon first, then Mullings. Dixon's three children — a 13-year-old girl, an eight-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy — who were reportedly inside the house at the time were not harmed.

Police have since listed Rowland Williams, otherwise called 'Sammy boy', of New Green in the parish, as a person of interest in connection with the double murder. Williams is said to have been in a relationship with Dixon.

Kasey Williams