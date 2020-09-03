Two women tell why they support Tomlinson, Cuthbert Flynn
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Daphne Boothe, a supporter of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), says she is anticipating better infrastructure and quality of life from her next representative who she hopes will be incumbent Juliet Cuthbert Flynn.
Boothe, 73, said though elderly, she still has to hustle to survive given that her son, Oral Boothe, was recently killed, leaving her with responsibility for his two-year-old child.
It is her hope that she will receive some help as she has seen the JLP working.
"We want victory. We get water, light, tax break, free money and road. What's due to Caesar, you give to Caesar. So my vote is not only for Cuthbert but for Prime Minister Andrew Holness," Boothe said.
Meanwhile, Maria Davis, sporting an orange pixie cut hairstyle, said she supports People's National Party candidate Krystal Tomlinson as she is young, vibrant and can relate to the issues of the constituents.
"People want work, training and opportunities to better themselves and she has started with some of those projects. Krystal will make the community better," Davis said.
Both women were among scores of voters gathered at the St Andrew West Rural constituency office after casting their vote.
Kimberley Hibbert
