Two women test positive for COVID-19 – confirmed cases now 92 in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Barbados Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that two women – aged 56 and 57, have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the island to 92.

The ministry said the 56 year-old is the fifth member from a church in Bridgetown to test positive.

According to the ministry, it has now completed testing 30 people whose names were supplied by the church as members, however all the other members tested negative.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Anton Best, said that aggressive contact tracing was ongoing to locate persons with whom the confirmed cases were in close contact.

The two positive results were among 123 returned by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Saturday.

To date, Barbados has recorded 70 recoveries and seven deaths.