Two young people die from COVID in Guyana and Belize, Suriname records 100th death

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A 25-year-old man has become Guyana's latest victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19) while Suriname, Bahamas also reported deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said on Tuesday night that the man, who was from Region Four, died at a medical facility, bringing the country's death toll to 69.

Guyana has recorded 2, 437 cases of the virus, 35 of which were reported in the past 24 hours.

In the nearby country of Suriname, the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country registered its 100th death on Tuesday when three people succumbed to COVID-19.

The authorities said that swabs were administered in 120 people in the past 24 hours, with 19 testing positive.

They said the number of active cases is at 118 of the total infections - 4,759.

“Sixty people are currently in hospitals and four in intensive care units. Sixteen civilians have been declared cured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,541. There are 64 positive persons in isolation and 88 in quarantine,” the authorities added.

Belize, meanwile, reported that a 30-year-old man succumbed to the virus after being hospitalised for more than two weeks. It said that the death toll now stands at 21.

Over the past 24 hours, the country recorded 34 new cases, pushing the total to 1,669 with 644 being active cases.

“We have 37 recoveries to report. Our active cases stand at 38.5 per cent of the total identified positive cases,” the authorities said.