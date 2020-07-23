UAE sends medical aid to the Caribbean

ABU DHABI, UAE (CMC) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) today sent a relief plane with medical supplies including 500,000 test kits to several countries in the region including Jamaica, Dominica, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

In a statement, the UAE's ambassador to Cuba and non-resident ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and St Kitts & Nevis, Badar Almatrooshi, said approximately 12,500 medical professionals will benefit from the assistance provided.

“The UAE is a strong supporter of Caribbean governments' efforts to achieve their national priorities and sustainable development goals, particularly in ensuring access to modern, sustainable and affordable energy services. The UAE extends as well its support to these governments in taking urgent action to combat climate change, achieve gender equality, and empower women and girls,” the ambassador said in a statement.

“The dispatch of the medical aid aircraft today to the Caribbean islands reflects the UAE's ongoing efforts to support their fight against the current pandemic by providing the necessary medical supplies to enhance the capacity of medical workers and provide them with appropriate protection,” he said.

For his part, Ibrahim Mohamed Juma Al Mansouri, UAE ambassador to Panama and non-resident ambassador to the Bahamas and Barbados said, “the UAE is honoured to extend assistance to Caribbean nations where COVID-19 has presented challenges that the region has faced with courage and determination.

“This aid will further strengthen Caribbean nations' ability to fight the pandemic in service of their communities.”