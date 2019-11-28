UCASE calls for review of consumer price index
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) says there needs to be an immediate, comprehensive and realistic review of the consumer price index (CPI).
UCASE, in a statement today, said it is making the call in light of the priority and importance that the Government of Jamaica has placed on inflation.
The union said it sees the review as most important in relation to concerns being raised by the workers and the general public as to whether the CPI accurately reflects the cost of living adjustments.
UCASE also demanded a more open and transparent system of information sharing.
This, it reasoned, will allow for the workers to have greater confidence in the information being provided by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke acknowledged that the country's CPI is outdated, lagging four years behind the international benchmark period for updating.
The CPI serves as a gauge for assessing the performance of the economy. It is also a critical tool used by Government to formulate and evaluate economic policies.
Commonly referred to as the “basket” of goods and services, the CPI is representative of household spending habits but does not measure changes in the standard of living.
