UCASE seeks mortgage cancellation for sugar workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) has written to the National Housing Trust (NHT) requesting cancellation of mortage debt or moratoria for some 6,000 sugar workers who have lost their jobs due to the numerous factory closures in recent years.

In a letter dated July 6, which was shared with the media yesterday, UCASE president Vincent Morrison beseeched NHT chairman Lennox Channer to stay the agency's hand in repossessing and foreclosing on sugar workers' houses, arguing that they would have made significant contribution to national development before the downturn in the fortunes of the industry.

“As you are aware, the sugar industry was the largest employer of labour in Jamaica in the 60s through the 90s when, as a result of the WTO ruling, the local industry lost its preferential market in Europe,” Morrison wrote. “At that time the industry was employing well over 45,000 workers on the estates and the cane farms located in 32 constituencies across the island. The loss of the preferential markets in Europe has resulted in significant fallout in the Jamaican sugar industry."

Morrison referenced the recent closure of operations as Golden Grove, Monymusk, Long Pond Estates, and Holland Farms; as well as the previous shuttering of New Yarmouth, Bernard Lodge, Hampden and Innswood Estates.

“The above adverse situation meant thousands of workers who were primary contributors to the National Housing Trust, NIS, HEART Trust and other statutory bodies, lost their jobs and being without regular and consistent income, were not able to contribute to the statutory bodies, and NHT in particular.

Morrison explained that in 2000, the trade union groups – Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, National Workers' Union, and the University and Allied Workers Union - negotiated an agreement with the Sugar Producers Federation (SPF), the sugar estates and the NHT for the purpose of providing 6,000 houses to the sugar workers. The agreement, he said, was a quid pro quo benefit for the workers, many of who were still living in barracks on the estates, as the industry was unable to increase wages and other benefits to them.

“[But] information has come to hand that many workers, recipients of the housing solutions, are now unable to pay the trust the stipulated mortgage payments for the housing units, and as a result many of the units are being repossessed by the NHT,” Morrison said.

He continued: “We write therefore to kindly request that the above situation be examined in an effort to avoid foreclosure of the housing units owned by the workers under the 2000 agreement between the trust, the unions, the SPF and the estates. We propose specifically that a moratorium or preferably a complete write off be done to provide some easement to the workers, many of whom socioeconomic conditions are presently bordering on complete destitution at this time.”

The UCASE president said the workers who occupy houses under the mentioned agreement have “contributed tremendously to the social and economic development of our island”.

“Through no fault of their own, they have fallen on bad times. We believe the nation through the National Housing Trust should step swiftly to their assistance at this time in their hour of need. We fervently hope and trust that the Trust will consider favourably the above proposal which we know will certainly go a far way to assist the workers who have made so much contribution to the industry over the years.