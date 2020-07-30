UCASE tells employers to cease, desist COVID-19 layoffs, redundancy and pay cuts

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) issued a public statement today urging both the private sector and government to suspend any planned layoffs, redundancy or reduction in basic salary.

The union argued that some businesses are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to institute the measures, which it described as painful, on its employees.

“The union wishes to remind these employers and the public that it is the said group of workers who have been a part of the well-publicised success and growth of the companies,” UCASE said while urging the companies to cease and desist.

UCASE also used the opportunity to commend entities, both private and public, which have not sought to implement measures that would negatively affect their staff.

“We give special commendation to following companies who have maintained their staff at normal levels throughout the last challenging four months:

Berger Paints Jamaica Limited;

Pepsi-Cola Jamaica Bottling Company Limited;

Jamaica Biscuit Company Limited;

Serge Island Dairies;

Jamaica Public Service Company Limited;

Caribbean Cement Company Limited;

Petrojam Limited;

Rubis Energy Limited;

National Housing Trust;

JUTC;

Trade unions;

UDC; and

FSC.”