UCASE tells employers to cease, desist COVID-19 layoffs, redundancy and pay cuts
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) issued a public statement today urging both the private sector and government to suspend any planned layoffs, redundancy or reduction in basic salary.
The union argued that some businesses are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to institute the measures, which it described as painful, on its employees.
“The union wishes to remind these employers and the public that it is the said group of workers who have been a part of the well-publicised success and growth of the companies,” UCASE said while urging the companies to cease and desist.
UCASE also used the opportunity to commend entities, both private and public, which have not sought to implement measures that would negatively affect their staff.
“We give special commendation to following companies who have maintained their staff at normal levels throughout the last challenging four months:
Berger Paints Jamaica Limited;
Pepsi-Cola Jamaica Bottling Company Limited;
Jamaica Biscuit Company Limited;
Serge Island Dairies;
Jamaica Public Service Company Limited;
Caribbean Cement Company Limited;
Petrojam Limited;
Rubis Energy Limited;
National Housing Trust;
JUTC;
Trade unions;
UDC; and
FSC.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy