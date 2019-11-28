UCASE wants Gov't to establish a National Retirement Savings Trust

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) is calling for the establishment of a National Retirement Savings Trust for its workers.

In a statement released today, UCASE said the trust should be a compulsory contributory scheme for all employees who are not presently in a registered retirement scheme.

“A national crisis is awaiting us if we delay this initiative for much longer. The workers are prepared to contribute to the trust and a number of companies are also willing to engage in the process,” the statement said.

UCASE urged the Government to immediately set up a team to include farmers, unions, private sector and Government representatives to explore all the possibilities of establishing the trust.