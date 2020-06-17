UDC, JAMPRO to collaborate on key investment projects

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) have formally agreed to work together to promote and facilitate foreign direct investment in priority areas to stimulate economic growth and job creation in the island.

At an MoU signing to that end at JAMPRO's offices today, June 17, the parties indicated that they have already identified key areas for collaboration. They include marketing of eco-development projects such as the Goat Islands Wildlife Sanctuary, and support with the marketing of all UDC land divestment and Requests for Proposals for development, among other commercial and investment opportunities.

Speaking to the value of the MOU, Diane Edwards, president of JAMPRO said the agency was pleased to partner with the UDC, as Jamaica seeks to attract more local and international investment.

She said JAMPRO will be leveraging its strengths to manage the promotion of various projects, queries and other requests to encourage quick facilitation of investment into the island.

“JAMPRO believes that collaboration is a guaranteed path to success, so we are of the view that this partnership will bring fruitful results for our economy and overall development,” Edwards said.

UDC's General Manager, Heather Pinnock, said she looks forward to positive outcomes for development and investment by both local and foreign industry players.

"This MoU can open many doors that will spur economic growth. The UDC, as the leaders in urban and master planning, can further align its services with the overall objectives of the Government with the support of JAMPRO, who are experts in the area of investment," said Pinnock.

The MOU will be in place until March 31, 2021.