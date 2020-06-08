UDC attractions remain closed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Urban Development Corporation (UDC) advised today that all its attractions — and those of its subsidiary, the St Ann Development Company — remain closed in spite of the reopening of public beaches across the island.

In a release to media, the State-owned UDC said its facilities are being readied for a safe reopening in line with the guidelines developed with the Government of Jamaica through the Ministry of Tourism.

It didn't provide a date for the reopening, but it is expected to coincide with the planned reopening of the island's borders to international travellers on June 15.

“These [preparations] are intended to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus as the tourism industry reopens. The UDC is therefore, in the process of implementing measures such as physical distancing protocols, sanitisation stations, digitisation of services and staff training as it prepares to reopen to the public,” the UDC said.

The UDC-owned attractions are:

Dunn's River Falls and Park

Green Grotto Caves & Attractions

Ocho Rios Bay Beach

Reach Falls

Pearly Beach West

Long Bay Beach Park

Bluefield's Beach Park

Turtle River Park

Walter Fletcher Beach

Laughing Waters / Protocol House

“We are now presented with opportunities to use technology to reengineer UDC's business operations within the context of the digital environment,” said Frank McKoy who leads UDC's Response and Recovery Task Force.

“The corporation looks forward to welcoming visitors to our attractions and to introducing, in the near future, revamped services both in person and via an updated digital presence,” the UDC statement said.