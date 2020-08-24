UDC closes Office Centre building due to confirmed COVID-19 case
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says it has temporarily closed its Office Centre building in downtown, Kingston after the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed a COVID-19 case on a tenanted floor of the premises.
The UDC said the closure, which is in keeping with the ministry's protocols, is to facilitate santistaion.
The corporation said it is maintaining close contact with officials from the Public Health Department to ensure that it adheres to government guidelines.
“As such, the building will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday August 25 and Wednesday August 26. Barring no further issues, the premises will reopen for business on Thursday August 27,” the UDC said in a statement released to the media.
UDC said its response and recovery task force COVID-19 sanitisation protocols were enhanced on August 19, further to receiving notice of a suspected case on the building.
“The corporation is committed to securing the health and wellbeing off its staff, tenants, customers and visitors and continues to support the national effort to flatten the curve and contain COVID-19,” the statement said.
