UHWI confirms that Turks and Caicos patient was COVID-19 positive

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has confirmed that the cancer patient who was this week flown into the island from the Turks and Caicos Islands for treatment tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement confirming an OBSERVER ONLINE story today, the UHWI said the patient, who was originally being treated at the hospital for "bleeding gastric cancer" on March 16 was released and returned home to the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) on March 26, 2020.

It said that the patient had an emergency reoperation in the TCI and a request was made for advanced critical care, a service usually provided for all the hospital's contributing territories.

The statement added that the critical nature of the patient's condition was discussed with the Emergency Operation Centre of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority.

“On returning to Jamaica on April 16, 2020, the team from the UHWI who received the patient at the airport was in full personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The patient was already intubated and had a viral filtration system. Based on the UHWI's screening form, at no time was the patient considered to be a COVID-19 patient, but out of an abundance of caution, the UHWI decided to test the patient.

“The result is positive and the patient remains stable in the COVID-19 ICU. All staff evaluation, assignment and quarantine have been done according to the hospital's protocol,” the statement read.

The hospital is urging the public to respect the privacy and confidentiality of the patient.

Head of Surgery at the UHWI, Professor Joseph Plummer was placed under quarantine after coming in contact Turks and Caicos patient.