UHWI expanding capacity to care for COVID-19 patients
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Medical Chief of Staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Dr Carl Bruce, says plans are in place to expand the hospital's capacity to care for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr Bruce, who was speaking during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' weekly COVID press conference, was addressing concerns raised in a letter addressed to the administration of the UHWI, which has since gone viral.
The letter discussed, among other things, the issue of bed space for patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Dr Bruce said that the hospital will be activating areas that have already been retrofitted to care for COVID-19 patients.
“The COVID-19 ward can hold a maximum of 17 patients at present, but we had already retrofitted another ward area at the university to manage COVID patients,” he said.
He noted that areas which do not see many patients will also be retrofitted to care for COVID-19 patients.
