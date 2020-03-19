UHWI implements additional measures to keep staff and patients safe amid COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) says it is taking additional precautionary measures across the institution to protect patients and staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The UHWI said the following measures have been undertaken:
- Entrance and visitation: Only three entrances/exits will be available to the public (Casualty, Labour Ward and ICU-A). Upon entering, all individuals will have their temperatures be taken by security personnel to determine their status. Patients are only allowed one visitor per day, from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.
- Calling in: If you think you have been exposed and have symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) call ahead. The hospital is also in the process of implementing a telemedicine system, whereby, doctor's visits can be done via video or phone.
- Patients can also reach out to the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONELOVE (663-5683), 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007, 876-542-6006, 876-542-5998 and via e-mails covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.
- Clinical Services: Clinics have been reduced to 50 per cent and patients will be further informed.
- Elective surgeries: All elective surgeries have been placed on hold until further notice.
- Students should remain home: All medical students should remain at home until further directives have been given by the Ministry of Health.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy