UHWI receives PPE from Rotary Club of St Andrew North
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, to assist frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at a handover ceremony held recently at the hospital, Chief Executive Officer at the UHWI, Kevin Allen thanked the Rotary Club of St Andrew North for its timely donation.
“The PPE would be used to protect the staff as they continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The UHWI is grateful for the continued support from our partners as we work together to protect our citizens and the nation,” he stated.
Immediate past President of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, Ann-Marie Curtis under whose tenure the donation was made, said she was satisfied that the club was able access the grant from Rotary District 7020 which comprises 10 countries in the Northern Caribbean region.
“This is certainly another example of the Rotary philosophy of Service above Self,” she stated.
For his part, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health’s Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas thanked the Club for its donation of the PPEs.
“The support for the fight against and care for persons with COVID-19 could not have been done without the support of institutions such as the Rotary. Jamaica has received in excess of $2 billion in donation to assist and we are very grateful,” he stated.
A total of 250 surgical masks, 50 N95 masks and 100 face shields valued at US$1000 was secured by the Club through a disaster response grant from the Rotary Foundation.
The grant is available to Rotary Clubs in District 7020 to allow them to respond to the urgent needs of their communities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
—JIS
