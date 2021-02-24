UHWI says it's not operating without water

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies is dismissing claims made in the media that it has been operating without water since the weekend.

In a statement this afternoon, the hospital says it has water storage for several days should there be water restrictions from the National Water Commission, or any disaster.

The dismissal comes after radio reports, quoting an alleged relative of a COVID-19 patient, said the facility has been operating without water since Saturday, causing a flood of concern on social media that the hospital was unable to properly provide care for patients.