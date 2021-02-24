UHWI says it's not operating without water
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies is dismissing claims made in the media that it has been operating without water since the weekend.
In a statement this afternoon, the hospital says it has water storage for several days should there be water restrictions from the National Water Commission, or any disaster.
The dismissal comes after radio reports, quoting an alleged relative of a COVID-19 patient, said the facility has been operating without water since Saturday, causing a flood of concern on social media that the hospital was unable to properly provide care for patients.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy