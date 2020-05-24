UHWI urges Jamaicans to give blood
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is appealing to Jamaicans to donate blood.
The hospital said the number of blood donors has decreased during the COVID-19 outbreak while the need for blood transfusions has increased.
“In addition to patients with COVID-19, blood products are also needed to treat children with leukemia, pregnant women and victims of violence or vehicular accidents,” the UHWI said in a statement.
“Giving blood is a very safe process, and takes only 15 minutes. From a single unit of blood, the products prepared can help to save the lives of three patients,” the statement added.
The UHWI assured donors that all the required protocols are observed in order to protect their health and safety during the process of voluntary blood donation.
Donors of all blood types are needed. The UHWI Blood Centre is open from Mondays to Fridays, 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
The hospital said special arrangements can be made for donors who are unable to come between these hours.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy