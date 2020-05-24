UHWI urges Jamaicans to give blood

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is appealing to Jamaicans to donate blood.

The hospital said the number of blood donors has decreased during the COVID-19 outbreak while the need for blood transfusions has increased.

“In addition to patients with COVID-19, blood products are also needed to treat children with leukemia, pregnant women and victims of violence or vehicular accidents,” the UHWI said in a statement.

“Giving blood is a very safe process, and takes only 15 minutes. From a single unit of blood, the products prepared can help to save the lives of three patients,” the statement added.

The UHWI assured donors that all the required protocols are observed in order to protect their health and safety during the process of voluntary blood donation.

Donors of all blood types are needed. The UHWI Blood Centre is open from Mondays to Fridays, 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The hospital said special arrangements can be made for donors who are unable to come between these hours.