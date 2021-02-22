UHWI urges public to call ahead of time due to limited bed capacity

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the limited bed capacity, the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is asking the public, private medical practitioners and hospitals referring patients there to kindly make contact ahead of time or prior to transfers.

Contact can be made via (876) 541-1043 or 541-1044.

“The University Hospital continues to fulfil its mandate to provide the highest level of care for all patients, while at the same time ensuring the patient's safety is given full consideration,” the hospital said in a statement.