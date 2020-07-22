UHWI withdraws COVID-19 indemnity form

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has withdrawn the requirement for clinical students to sign the release from liability form which was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, UHWI said, came after consultation with various stakeholders, including clinical students using the facility.

“The hospital wishes to further advise all students using the facility to observe all protocols promulgated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding functioning in health care facilities during this COVID-19 pandemic,” UHWI said in a news release.