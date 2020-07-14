UK U-turn as govt confirms facemask order

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Facemasks will become compulsory in shops and supermarkets in England from next week, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, marking a U-turn on previous policy.

The new legislation will come into force in England on July 24, Hancock told parliament after weeks of wrangling from ministers about their effectiveness.

"We want to give people more confidence to shop safely and enhance protections for those who work in shops," Hancock told MPs.

"Both of these can be done by the use of face coverings."

The move was pre-empted by an overnight announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

Johnson, who spent several days battling COVID-19 in intensive care, said the measure was "extra insurance" against the spread of the virus.

"I do think in shops it's very important to wear a face covering if you're going to be in a confined space to protect other people, and receive protection," he said Monday.

People who fail to cover their face risk a fine of up to £100 (US$123, 109 euros), with enforcement to be carried out by the police.

The government has been under pressure for weeks to give clear guidance about the use of facemasks in shops, as many re-open after more than three months of lockdown restrictions.

Johnson's senior cabinet colleague, Michael Gove, on Sunday appeared to rule it out, saying ministers instead trusted people's "good sense".

Facemasks have been mandatory on public transport across the country since June 15, and Scotland has already made the coverings compulsory for shoppers.

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice earlier said Tuesday the government was changing its advice in accordance with developments in scientific thinking.

But there are already concerns from the police who have called it "nigh on enforceable", with calls for shops themselves to take on the job.

"They can quite easily put signs up on their doors 'No mask on, no entry, this is private property," said Ken Marsh, of the Metropolitan Police Federation representing officers.

The main opposition Labour party accused the government of "days of ministerial muddle" and a "shambles" on the issue and asked why the policy was coming into effect in 11 days.