UK appoints new trade envoy to the Caribbean
LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has appointed Darren Henry as the new trade envoy to the Commonwealth Caribbean.
A British government statement said that the Commonwealth Caribbean markets will include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.
It said that Henry's role as trade envoy will involve supporting British trade and investment objectives, promoting the Commonwealth Caribbean as a great place for United Kingdom companies to do business and the implementation of the new Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM)-UK Economic Partnership Agreement.
Henry, 52, whose parents are from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, will be involved in virtual engagements including meetings with government ministers, hosting high-level incoming visitors, meeting key stakeholders and addressing important business events, the statement added.
British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas has congratulated the former squadron leader of the Royal Air Force on his new appointment, noting it was a prime opportunity to strengthen the UK's trade and investment relationship with the region.
“Our High Commission teams in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean are delighted that Mr Henry has been appointed. We look forward to working closely through our Department for International Trade, to help UK businesses recognise the trade and investment opportunities that exist in the Caribbean,” she said.
“By amplifying the array of commercial opportunities in the region to UK firms, Mr Henry will play a significant role in helping us further grow the current £2.8bn in imports and exports of goods and services with these CARICOM trading nations,” she added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy