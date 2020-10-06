UK appoints new trade envoy to the Caribbean

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has appointed Darren Henry as the new trade envoy to the Commonwealth Caribbean.

A British government statement said that the Commonwealth Caribbean markets will include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

It said that Henry's role as trade envoy will involve supporting British trade and investment objectives, promoting the Commonwealth Caribbean as a great place for United Kingdom companies to do business and the implementation of the new Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM)-UK Economic Partnership Agreement.

Henry, 52, whose parents are from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, will be involved in virtual engagements including meetings with government ministers, hosting high-level incoming visitors, meeting key stakeholders and addressing important business events, the statement added.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas has congratulated the former squadron leader of the Royal Air Force on his new appointment, noting it was a prime opportunity to strengthen the UK's trade and investment relationship with the region.

“Our High Commission teams in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean are delighted that Mr Henry has been appointed. We look forward to working closely through our Department for International Trade, to help UK businesses recognise the trade and investment opportunities that exist in the Caribbean,” she said.

“By amplifying the array of commercial opportunities in the region to UK firms, Mr Henry will play a significant role in helping us further grow the current £2.8bn in imports and exports of goods and services with these CARICOM trading nations,” she added.