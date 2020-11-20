UK asks regulator to assess Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — The British government on Friday said it has asked its independent medicines regulator to study Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine with a view to an imminent roll-out.
"I can confirm that the government has formally asked the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) to assess the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for its suitability," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a news conference.
"If a vaccine is approved, it will of course be available across the UK, from our NHS (National Health Service), free at the point of delivery according to need not ability to pay."
Britain, which has seen nearly 54,000 deaths from 1.4 million cases in the outbreak, has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer jab and expects 10 million doses by the end of the year.
Hancock said if approval was given, the health service would be ready to start a mass vaccination programme next month.
