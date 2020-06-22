UK eases lockdown further as deaths, cases slow
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain recorded fewer than 1,000 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday and the daily death toll dropped to 15, as officials said restrictions for the most vulnerable would be eased.
The death toll among people who tested positive for COVID-19 rose by 15 to 42,647, the lowest daily increase since March 15, although there is always a lag in reported deaths over the weekend.
A total of 958 people tested positive in the 24 hours to Monday morning, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said only one in 1,700 people now had the virus, down from one in 400 a month ago.
"All of those figures are coming down and pointing in the right direction," he told a daily media briefing.
"It shows that while there's still much to do, we are clearly making progress."
Britain's coronavirus outbreak has been the deadliest in Europe, but stay-at-home orders imposed in late March are slowly being eased.
Some of the youngest children have gone back to school and non-essential shops have reopened.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for pubs and restaurants on Tuesday, with a restart date of July 4 already pencilled in.
But while most Britons have been enjoying a taste of normal life, 2.2 million people in England classed as clinically extremely vulnerable have been advised to continue to avoid all social contact.
Hancock announced on Monday that they would be allowed to meet outside in groups as big as six from July 6, and from August 1 the entire "shielding" programme would be paused.
Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England, said lower levels of community transmission and good weather made this possible.
"Now is as safe as it's likely to be for a while," she said, but warned that some form of tailored advice for the most vulnerable would likely return in winter.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy