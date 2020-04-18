UK flight to bring home stranded Bermudians and test kits

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — A second charter British Airways flight is scheduled to bring home Bermudians stranded in Britain next Friday. The flight will also carry a cargo of 35,000 coronavirus test kits the government has purchased from the Cayman Islands.



Premier David Burt who made the announcement said the test kits were among the 200,000 the Cayman Islands bought from South Korea.



A special flight was able to carry 165,000 of the kits directly to Georgetown while the other 35,000, which Bermuda has bought, went by separate carrier to London.



Burt told the government's daily press briefing late Friday night the government of the Cayman Islands had bought a large quantity of the kits “in order to get to the front of the line”.



“The reason they are selling them is that there is more than they need.”



“We are going to take an allotment of those, and I am in conversations with the Premier of the Cayman Islands (Alden McLaughlin) because we want to make sure that as many of our CARICOM countries who may need additional tests, that are having difficulties placing small orders, can play a part in that.”



Burt said the BA relief flight was arranged by Government House and the Cabinet Office with the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Government's London office.



He added it would be restricted to people “ordinarily resident in Bermuda” — students or people stranded while travelling.



Burt said that anyone who returned to the island would now have to pay US$100 a night for food and accommodation while quarantined at a government-appointed hotel.



The news came as Minister of Health Kim Wilson said no new COVID-19 cases had emerged after the latest 20 test results came back negative.



The total number of cases remains at 83. Five people have died but 35 people have recovered.