UK public figures urge airlines not to facilitate upcoming deportation of J'cans
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scores of black public figures in the United Kingdom are urging airlines not to facilitate the deportation of some 50 Jamaicans next week.
According to The Guardian newspaper, a letter, which had 82 signatories, has been sent to six airlines known to have previously worked with the Home Office on deportation charter flights.
It urges the airline chiefs to refuse to operate the flight on December 2 if approached by the Home Office and to pause the operation of deportation flights to Commonwealth countries for the foreseeable future.
The flight would be the second to Jamaica this year.
The public figures warned that if this flight and others like it go ahead, there is a risk of the unlawful removal of people who have the right to remain in the UK.
One of the men deported from the UK to Jamaica on a charter flight in February 2020 was the grandson of a woman who arrived on the Empire Windrush and is still seeking to have his deportation order revoked, The Guardian reported.
Signatories to the letter include model Naomi Campbell, author Bernardine Evaristo, historian David Olusoga and actors Naomie Harris and Thandie Newton, as well as lawyers, broadcasters and NGO chiefs.
The newspaper said Windrush campaigners including Michael Braithwaite and Elwaldo Romeo have also signed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy