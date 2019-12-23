UK resident fined $1.5M for cocaine possession

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Kingdom resident who attempted to smuggle over two pounds of cocaine from the island was fined $1.5 million when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Friday.

Justine Toolan, who has been in custody for three months, was fined $500,000 for possession of cocaine and $1 million or 10 months for taking steps to export cocaine after a social enquiry report was presented to Parish Judge Chester Crooks.

The dealing in cocaine and conspiracy charges against Toolan were admonished and discharged.

Racquel Porter