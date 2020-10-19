UK says 'meaningless' to resume Brexit talks without EU compromise
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP)— The UK government said Monday there was no point resuming Brexit talks with the European Union without compromise from Brussels to recognise Britain's new-found sovereignty from next year.
"There's no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks with this position. Such talks will be meaningless, and will take us no nearer to finding a workable solution," senior minister Michael Gove told parliament.
But Gove also welcomed a new commitment from EU negotiator Michel Barnier to enshrine any talks in a legal document, after Britain had accused Brussels of dragging its feet in the countdown to a potential "no deal" separation at the end of this year.
"I confirmed that the EU remains available to intensify talks in London this week, on all subjects, and based on legal texts. We now wait for the UK's reaction," Barnier tweeted as Gove was speaking, following fresh talks with his UK counterpart David Frost.
Gove responded: "I welcome that and obviously we need to make sure we work on the basis of the proposed intensification that they propose. I prefer to look forward in optimism rather than back in anger."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy