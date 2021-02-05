UK seals variant vaccines deal with Germany's CureVac
BERLIN, Germany (AFP)— German biotech firm CureVac said Friday it has struck a deal with the UK government to develop and manufacture potential vaccines against COVID-19 variants.
The company will work with the government's Vaccines Taskforce to assess virus variants and generate vaccine candidates against those selected, it said in a statement.
Clinical studies will then be held in the UK in order to win approval for selected vaccine candidates against the most threatening variants.
"Under this agreement, CureVac is expected to supply 50 million doses of variant vaccines to the UK, subject to regulatory approval," the company said.
"Any resulting vaccine candidates will be manufactured and distributed in the UK and its overseas and dependent territories," it added.
CureVac and British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline had on Wednesday announced plans to jointly develop vaccines with the potential to counter multiple variants of COVID-19.
The collaboration is to develop vaccines "with the potential for a multi-valent approach to address multiple emerging variants in one vaccine", with rollout expected from 2022, the companies said.
CureVac's existing COVID-19 vaccine candidate, based on experimental "messenger RNA" (mRNA) technology, is currently in late-stage clinical trials.
The company has hailed the jab as easier to store and mass distribute than those already being used in Britain and Europe.
A more contagious COVID-19 variant first spotted in Britain has spread across the globe, according to the World Health Organization.
Another variant, detected initially in South Africa, has raised greater alarm among researchers over its possible ability to overcome immunity from the common strain of the coronavirus.
Britain was the first western nation to launch its vaccination programme and has so far given more than 10 million people their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
