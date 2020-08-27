UK tells citizens not to travel to Jamaica after COVID-19 surge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Kingdom today issued a travel advisory to its citizens against all non-essential travel to Jamaica.

The advisory, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said, is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.

“The FCO is not advising those already travelling in Jamaica to leave at this time. You should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect yourself and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus,” the office told its citizens.

It added that citizens returning to the UK from Jamaica on or after August 29, may need to self-isolate on return.