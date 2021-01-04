UK to lay out 'further steps' to tackle COVID surge
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will detail new coronavirus restrictions in a televised address on Monday as calls grow for a return to full lockdown to combat a fast-spreading new strain.
"The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives," a Downing Street spokesman said, referring to the National Health Service.
"He will set those out this evening."
The TV address is due at 2000 GMT, and comes after Scotland's devolved government said it would impose a nationwide lockdown for the rest of January because of the surge in cases.
That raised the pressure on Johnson, whose government sets health policy for England, after scientists and the main opposition Labour party said only another lockdown could avert deeper crisis for fast-filling NHS hospitals.
There has been particular controversy this week over a patchwork of rules governing which schools in England can start the new term after the Christmas break, with teaching unions and many local councils resisting government pressure to reopen.
So far under varying restrictions, schools have been allowed to stay open even as other sectors have shut down in England since November, following a previous full lockdown from March to June.
Asked earlier if any new restrictions would include curfews or limits to daily exercise, Johnson's spokesman declined to say.
But he noted Johnson's remarks at the weekend that extra curbs were likely. "We will do whatever is needed," he told reporters.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy