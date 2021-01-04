UK to lay out 'further steps' to tackle COVID surge

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will detail new coronavirus restrictions in a televised address on Monday as calls grow for a return to full lockdown to combat a fast-spreading new strain.

"The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives," a Downing Street spokesman said, referring to the National Health Service.

"He will set those out this evening."

The TV address is due at 2000 GMT, and comes after Scotland's devolved government said it would impose a nationwide lockdown for the rest of January because of the surge in cases.

That raised the pressure on Johnson, whose government sets health policy for England, after scientists and the main opposition Labour party said only another lockdown could avert deeper crisis for fast-filling NHS hospitals.

There has been particular controversy this week over a patchwork of rules governing which schools in England can start the new term after the Christmas break, with teaching unions and many local councils resisting government pressure to reopen.

So far under varying restrictions, schools have been allowed to stay open even as other sectors have shut down in England since November, following a previous full lockdown from March to June.

Asked earlier if any new restrictions would include curfews or limits to daily exercise, Johnson's spokesman declined to say.

But he noted Johnson's remarks at the weekend that extra curbs were likely. "We will do whatever is needed," he told reporters.