UK travel ban extended until January 31
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government of Jamaica has extended the travel ban on flights coming in country from the UK until Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Additionally, all non-Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the last 14 days prior to intended arrival date in Jamaica, who may seek to enter the island through another country will not be permitted to enter Jamaica, a statement from the Office of Prime Minister (OPM) Thursday said.
According to the OPM, Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the 14 days prior to intended arrival date, who seek to enter the island through another country will be tested and placed in State quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours until the results are returned. If negative, they will be allowed to transfer to home quarantine to complete the 14 day mandatory quarantine period. If positive, they will be transferred to isolation at a location that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton noted that, “The Ministry of Health & Wellness is monitoring the situation in the UK, including the outcomes of virological investigations, while preparing for an expected surge in local cases of COVID-19. These factors will influence the Ministry's recommendation regarding the lifting of the travel ban.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health & Wellness said that it will continue to work with the various airlines to support the repatriation of UK residents, who are in the island and wish to return to the UK, adding that cargo flights from the UK will continue to be exempted from the travel ban.
