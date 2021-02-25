UK travel restrictions extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Government of Jamaica will be extending the current travel restrictions and protocols for travellers from the United Kingdom (UK) until Monday, March 15, 2021. This means the current ban on direct flights from the UK will remain in place.

Also, all non-Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the last 14 days prior to the intended arrival date in Jamaica, who may seek to enter the island through another country, will not be permitted to enter Jamaica.

Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the 14 days prior to intended arrival date, who seek to enter the island through another country, will be tested and detained in State quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours until the results are returned, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) indicated.

If negative, they will be allowed to transfer to home quarantine to complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine period. If positive, they will remain in isolation at a location that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“The Government of Jamaica is awaiting the results of genome sequence testing of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency to determine the possible presence of new strains of the SARS-COV2 virus in Jamaica. The restrictions will be reviewed again following receipt of these test results,” OPM said.