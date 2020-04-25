UK virus death toll passes 20,000
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP)— The UK's official coronavirus death toll passed the milestone of 20,000 on Saturday, which the Home Secretary Priti Patel described as "a deeply tragic and moving moment".
Health department figures showed a further 813 people had died in hospital after contracting COVID-19, pushing the official number of fatalities to 20,319.
The medical director of NHS England Stephen Powis and the UK's chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, had earlier said that keeping the number of fatalities lower than 20,000 would be "a good outcome".
"The nation today will be deeply moved by the figures of the number of people who have died," Patel said during the daily Downing Street briefing. "Every death is a tragedy."
She added: "This is a deeply tragic and moving moment."
Saturday's toll was an increase on the 684 deaths reported the previous day and comes after the government claimed the virus had hit its peak.
However, there was some optimism as those diagnosed as having contracted the virus fell by 473 to 4,913, according to the same health department figures.
University of Oxford analysis also showed that the numbers dying in England may be on a downward spiral as it said a third of the 711 additional deaths recorded in the latest government figures on Saturday occurred more than a week ago.
Despite that, the latest figures confirm Britain has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world and the actual death toll could be much higher when deaths in the community are taken into account, particularly at care homes.
The UK government has been under pressure to relax social distancing rules since the country went into lockdown on March 23, but Patel said ministers would not yet give a date for any relaxation in the regulations.
"We've made a great deal of progress, but actually we're not out of the woods yet, we really are not," she said.
The lockdown was extended on April 16 and is due for review on May 7.
Questions have been raised over shortages in personal protective equipment and a lack of widespread testing, particularly of frontline health and social care workers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy