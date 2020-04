UK virus death toll rises by 888 to 15,464: health ministry

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — The number of people in Britainwho have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 888 to 15,464, according to daily health ministry figures on Saturday.

