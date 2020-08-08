UK visitor left Barbados quarantine facility without permission

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Police are investigating reports that a visitor, who recently arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom, had left a coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine facility without permission.

A government statement said that the visitor, who was not identified, was tested at Grantley Adams International Airport for the viral illness and placed in quarantine while awaiting results.

It said according to the protocol, all arriving passengers who are tested at the port of entry must remain in quarantine until their results are known.

“It is alleged that the woman, whose results subsequently revealed she was negative for the virus, left the facility before those results came back and took public transportation to a south coast hotel,” the statement said, adding that the matter had been reported to the police who are “currently carrying out investigations”.

Meanwhile, the government says its decision to retest arriving passengers for COVID-19 at the seven-day mark continues to pay dividends after three more Ghanaian nurses tested positive for the virus.

The nurses are among 95 others who arrived from the West African country on July 30 in response to an outreach by the Barbados government for specialist nurses to help bolster the nursing complement in the island.

Nine of the nurses tested positive for the viral illness immediately on arrival, and have been in isolation ever since. The authorities said that the two men and one woman who have tested positive have been transferred to the isolation facility.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Barbados has risen by five. In addition to the three new cases, Barbados is including in its figures two people who arrived in the island last Saturday as in transit passengers but whose positive test results came back before they boarded their connecting flights, and so they were placed in isolation in Barbados.

As a result, there are now a total of 138 confirmed cases and 31 people in isolation. One hundred people have recovered and seven have died.