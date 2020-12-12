UK's AstraZeneca says buying US biotech firm Alexion for $39 billion
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) - British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, which is finalising a vaccine against COVID-19, said Saturday it was buying US biotech firm Alexion for $39 billion to boost its work on immunology.
"Alexion has established itself as a leader in complement biology, bringing life-changing benefits to patients with rare diseases," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement, announcing the year's biggest deal in the pharma sector.
"We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues at Alexion so that we can together build on our combined expertise in immunology and precision medicines to drive innovation that delivers life-changing medicines for more patients," he said.
Both boards have agreed to the cash-and-stock deal, which values Alexion at $175 a share, a premium of 45 percent to the Boston-based company's closing price on Friday.
Since taking the helm at AstraZeneca in 2012, Soriot has pushed the group into lucrative treatments such as cancer therapies, and the Alexion takeover will give it more heft in areas such as treating blood disorders.
Along with researchers from the University of Oxford, AstraZeneca has developed an effective COVID-19 vaccine which the UK government plans to use as the lynchpin of its inoculation drive, after first rolling out another vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy