UK's Johnson seeks snap election to break Brexit deadlock

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today called for an early election after a flurry of parliamentary votes tore up his hardline Brexit strategy and left him without a majority.

His government said it would make a second attempt on Monday to trigger the national polls after the opposition Labour party on Wednesday helped block Johnson's first bid.

"It is now time for the people to decide after parliament has failed them so we can resolve this once and for all," a Downing Street spokesman said.

The vote's timing is still being debated as the country hurtles toward an October 31 departure from the European Union without a plan for what comes next.

The prime minister was dealt a further personal blow when his brother Jo said he was quitting his junior ministerial role and not contesting his seat in parliament in the new ballot.

"I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest -- it's an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles," Jo Johnson tweeted.

Battle lines were drawn across the front pages of British newspapers after a particularly bruising week of UK politics did little to resolve the three-year impasse.

The Labour-backing Daily Mirror branded Johnson "Britain's worst PM" for threatening a "reckless no-deal Brexit".

The Daily Mail shot back by calling Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a "chicken" for refusing on Wednesday to back Johnson's proposal to hold a general election on October 15.

An opinion poll conducted by YouGov on Monday and Tuesday showed Johnson's Conservatives leading Labour by 35 to 25 per cent.

The pro-European Liberal Democrats were on 16 per cent while the Brexit Party of populist Nigel Farage was in fourth place with 11 per cent.