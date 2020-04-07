UK's Johnson stable in ICU with COVID-19

LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in stable condition Tuesday in a hospital intensive care unit with the coronavirus, and while he is not on a ventilator, he is receiving oxygen, his spokesman said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over many of Johnson's duties temporarily while he is being treated at St Thomas' Hospital. Britain has no official post of deputy prime minister.

The 55-year-old Johnson is the first major world leader to be confirmed to have COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital late Sunday with a fever and cough that persisted 10 days after he was diagnosed with the virus. He was moved to the ICU Monday evening after his condition worsened.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance," said Johnson's spokesman, James Slack.

He said Johnson was not receiving mechanical ventilation or “noninvasive respiratory support”. He would not give details of what form of oxygen treatment the prime minister was getting.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said Johnson was “receiving the very, very best care from the team at St Thomas' and our hopes and prayers are with him and with his family”.

“It was a shock yesterday to hear the news of his going into intensive care," said Gove, who is in isolation at home after a family member showed mild coronavirus symptoms. "All of us just want him to pull through — he is the leader of our country. He is a big-hearted, generous-spirited guy, who believes in public service. We are rooting for him”.

Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, is herself recovering from coronavirus symptoms.

Raab said “the government's business will continue” despite the prime minister's hospitalisation.

He said Johnson had asked him “to deputise for him where needed in driving forward the government's plans to defeat coronavirus”.