UNDP appoints new Resident Representative for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Nations Development Programme in Jamaica (UNDP) says it has appointed a new Resident Representative for Jamaica.

Denise E Antonio, an American citizen and native of the West African country, Liberia has been appointed, the UNDP said in a statement today.

Antonio presented her credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith today at the ministry's headquarters in New Kingston, accompanied by United Nations Resident Coordinator to Jamaica, Bruno Pouezat.