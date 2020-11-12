UNICEF, PAHO launch joint COVID-19 vaccine tender on behalf of COVAX Facility

WASHINGTON, United States — The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), announced today the launch of a tender, inviting all COVID-19 vaccine developers to submit a proposal for supply in 2021.

The tender, which will run for six weeks, aims to provide at least two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the COVAX Facility, administered by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. It will ensure equitable and accelerated access to quality assured vaccines for the 186 participating economies as of today, the organisations said in a joint release.

All manufacturers expecting to have supply available by the end of 2021 at the latest are invited to respond to the tender, including those that have already signed advance purchase commitments with Gavi, as well as those with pre-existing agreements with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) on vaccine development, the organisations said.

“Matching the unprecedented challenge of addressing the pandemic requires that an innovative procurement process to secure quality-assured COVID-19 vaccines is designed. This entails pooling demand across 186 participants under the COVAX Facility, against which manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines can submit bids, with UNICEF and PAHO joining forces through joint tendering. This will help to optimise supply from a wide array of potential manufacturers using different technology platforms, thereby improving the likelihood of accessing successfully licensed products in the shortest possible time, while securing the lowest price on the global market,” the release outlined.

It noted that 92 lower-income economies will receive financial support through the Advance Market Commitment (AMC) of the COVAX Facility. Of the countries that are part of the AMC, it said UNICEF will take the lead on the purchase of the vaccine for 82 participants outside of the Americas, while PAHO, through its Revolving Fund, will purchase the vaccine for 10 of its member states in the Americas.

The organisations added that self-financing economies participating in the COVAX Facility will have the option to buy vaccines themselves – or through UNICEF, and PAHO, based on key terms negotiated via the COVAX Facility.

PAHO said it will purchase on behalf of all interested member states from the Americas, noting that as of today, 28 self-financing economies have signed agreements with the COVAX Facility.

UNICEF and PAHO will establish long-term agreements to facilitate procurement and delivery, but will also identify additional vaccine candidates to be targeted for advance purchase commitments by the COVAX Facility.

Noting that all vaccines will be endorsed for safety, efficacy, and quality by WHO before delivery, UNICEF and PAHO expressed hope to sign supply arrangements with successful manufacturers to support early access to COVID-19 vaccines.