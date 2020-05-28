UNICEF Jamaica donates $1 million to DCS

KINGSTON, Jamaica— United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica has donated $1 million to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) for COVID-19 preparations in juvenile institutions.

According to the Ministry of National Security, the donation will be used to purchase nebulizers for asthmatic children, and personal protective equipment for correctional officers.

The ministry said the donation will also help to purchase equipment such as thermometers, medical disposable bins, chemicals for sanitation and tablets to facilitate online counselling and classes.

Mariko Kagoshima, representative of UNICEF Jamaica, said UNICEF is very pleased to support the DCS with the provision of these essential supplies.

“This is critical for the protection of children who are among the most vulnerable, and for the officers who have been taking care of them since the onset of COVID-19. We hope to continue supporting the efforts of the DCS as they serve these children,” she said.

Commissioner of Corrections Lt Col Gary Rowe said the department welcomed the continued support from UNICEF Jamaica.

“UNICEF Jamaica has been a long-standing supporter of the department and we are indeed grateful for the support given to our children and officers. It is commendable that even in these challenging times they continue to assist with COVID-19 preparations in our correctional centres.”

The ministry said UNICEF Jamaica has been partnering with the DCS for over 19 years.

One of the most noted programmes is the Children First Life Skill Programme implemented in November 2014. The programme was designed to equip the children in two juvenile institutions with life skills, barbering skills, and to improve their chances of a successful transition post-release.