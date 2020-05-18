UNICEF donates $2.4m worth of supplies to children's homes in Ja

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has donated $2.4 million worth of sanitation and hygiene supplies to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

In a statement this afternoon, the CPFSA said that the donation will help protect some 1,700 children in 50 residential care facilities across the island against COVID-19.

Both agencies marked the donation with an official handover at the office of the CPFSA earlier today.

“UNICEF's response to COVID-19 is focused on providing critical services for children and families who are in particularly vulnerable situations, including children who are in residential care,” said Mariko Kagoshima, the UNICEF Representative for Jamaica.

“We are very pleased to make this donation to the CPFSA, knowing that it will help to protect thousands of children,” she added.

Kagoshima said “while CPFSA and UNICEF are jointly working toward more family-based care – including the foster care system – which is proven suitable for the development of children, we need to protect children who are currently living in the residential institutions, who are acutely vulnerable at this time.”

Meanwhile, CEO of the CPFSA, Rosalee Gage-Grey commended UNICEF for its continued partnership in the care and protection of Jamaican children, especially children in State care.

“We are heartened by this support as the country continues to tackle the threat of COVID-19; these additional supplies will further strengthen our fight against the virus entering any of our child care facilities island wide, these supplies will be dispatched in the coming weeks,” she said.

She noted that the CPFSA is also grateful for the outpouring of support received by corporate Jamaica and NGOs.

As part of its COVID-19 response, UNICEF has also supported the establishment of parenting helplines, operated by the National Parenting Support Commission, to provide parents across the island with support as they cope with the impact of COVID-19 on their children.

UNICEF is also supporting the procurement of tablets for children with disabilities who are unable to access online learning, and donating supplies for children who are in correctional institutions.