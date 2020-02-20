UNWTO secretary to headline conference on entrepreneurship, resilience and innovation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili will be the key speaker at the first ever UNWTO Global Summit on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Resilience Management which is being hosted in Montego Bay in May.

The visit is Pololikashvili's first to the region since being appointed in 2017, following the recommendation of the 105th UNWTO executive council.

The UNWTO Global Summit on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Resilience Management will be held on May 28 and coincides with the 65th meeting of the regional Commission for the Americas (CAM) on May 29. Both key events will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The regional commissions meet once a year to allow member states to maintain contact with each other and with the UNWTO Secretariat between sessions of the bi-annual general assembly.

Jamaica currently chairs the UNWTO's regional CAM for the biennium 2019-2021.