UN Security Council calls for open dialogue to solve Haiti's political impasse

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Members of the UN Security Council have reiterated the need for stakeholders in Haiti to engage in an inclusive and open dialogue to form a government that responds to the needs of the Haitian people without further delay.

In a statement, the Security Council members expressed concern regarding the ongoing political impasse in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation.

The members of the Security Council noted the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), and the role of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Haiti.

They also stressed the need for all stakeholders to continue to avail themselves of this opportunity and act promptly.

The members of the Security Council emphasised the urgent need to address deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Haiti through coordinated action by the government of Haiti, the United Nations, and the international community.

In addition the Security Council recalled the need for the government of Haiti to address the underlying causes of instability and poverty within the country and urged all stakeholders to refrain from violence and to resolve differences through peaceful means.

They stressed the importance of ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and of bringing justice to the victims of the recent spikes of violence, in particular the violent events of November 13 and 14, 2018 in La Saline and November 4 to 7, 2019 in Bel Air.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their commitment to working with Haiti towards a democratic, peaceful and secure future.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, charged with ensuring international peace and security.